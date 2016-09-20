Inwadar national park to be extended - part of extension to come from land within development zone

Photo: Pierre Sammut, DOI

A recommendation for the Inwadar National Park to be extended by 44,000 metres squared has been accepted by the park’s steering committee.

Sustainable Development Minister Jose Herrera said that 30,000 square metres of the extended area would be taken from land that had been within the development zone. The park would now cover an area of 955,000 metres square.

The minister said that a new management structure would administer the park. It would serve as a pilot project and a model for other national parks.

The next step, Dr Herrera said, was the issuing of a legal notice that would define the confines of the park and set its vision, aims and governance. A board of governance which would have to adopt the management plan brief would then be set up.

The brief was presented to the minister by the steering committee today.