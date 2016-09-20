Inflation rises slightly in August, NSO figures show

The rate of inflation as measured by the Retail Price Index rose to 0.82 per cent last month, new figures issued by the National Statistics Office show.

In July, the rate of inflation stood at 0.69 per cent.

The monthly inflation rate registered in August was 0.18 per cent, up from -0.34 per cent registered in July.

The NSO said that annual inflation was pushed upwards mainly due to higher prices of fruit, cigarettes and furniture. These price increases were reflected in rises in the Food Index (0.67 percentage points), the Beverages and Tobacco Index (0.25 percentage points) and the Household Equipment and House Maintenance Cost Index (0.13 percentage points) respectively.

The Transport and Communication Index (0.48 percentage points), the Clothing and Footwear Index (0.25 percentage points) and the Water, Electricity, Gas and Fuels Index (0.01 percentage points) were the main downward impacts on annual inflation. This was mainly due to a reduction in the prices of fuel, garments and gas respectively, the NSO said.

The twelve-month moving average rate was 0.79 per cent.