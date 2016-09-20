Enemalta cable works in Kappara

Works on cables by the Kappara Junction will lead to one lane of traffic on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli being closed from 7pm today, Transport Malta has said.

Traffic coming from the Paceville direction towards Valletta will be limited to a single lane for the duration of the works, which are expected to be finished by tomorrow during the day.

Transport Malta reminded motorists that Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli is a construction site with a restricted 30km/hr speed limit in force.