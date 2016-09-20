Blatant breach of health and safety rules continues

Another two pictures were sent to Times of Malta this afternoon showing blatant breach of health and safety rules.

They show a worker who is not wearing any safety harness painting the façade of a house in Triq iż-Żagħfran, Attard. The photos were taken at around 5.30pm.

Earlier this week, the Occupational Health and Safety Authority urged anyone seeing workers working in a dangerous environment to make contact with it immediately rather than rush to the social media.

For some people, the authority claimed, it was more important to create a sensation than to avoid tragedies.

The authority can be contacted, anonymously, on any day of the week on 2124 7677. It promised to take immediate action on any reports it received.

The authority made its call after the Times of Malta published pictures of workers ignoring safety precautions at a construction site.