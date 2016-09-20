Addolorata Cemetery extension set for completion within two years

The government has issued a call for expressions of interest by private entities wishing to join a public-private partnership for the extension of the Addolorata cemetery by 2,880 graves.

The concessionaire will also be bound to invest at least €6 million to restore the cemetery and carry out regular maintenance. In return the operator will receive the revenue from the sale of graves once the extension is completed.

Details on the long-awaited project were announced this morning by Health Minister Chris Fearne and Projects CEO within the same ministry Sina Bugeja.

Dr Fearne said that the project has a two-year timeline, to ensure that unlike previous attempts by other governments this extension would materialise.

He said that a number of legal notices were in the pipeline to cap burial services fees, thus preventing any future operator from hiking prices.

Built in 1860 by renowned architect Emmanuel Luigi Galizia, the cemetery has been expanded over the years and has around 16,000 graves. However there is a long waiting list for new private graves.

Dr Fearne noted that in 2002 the PN government had applied to extend the cemetery. Though a permit was granted three years later, and €1.5 million in excavation works started in 2008, the project was abandoned. By 2011 the permit had expired.

Prior to the last general election the government had made a number of promise of sale agreements to sell grave plots, which Dr Fearne described as “irregular”.

“Nevertheless the Labour government regularised these agreements, which have been extended and are thus still in force,” he said.

Following the call for expressions of interest, there will be a pre-qualification questionnaire to screen the bidders. The winner would be chosen following negotiations with the shortlisted bidders from the first phase.