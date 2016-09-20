Advert
Jonas Blue to wrap up Café del Mar's summer season

Having hosted some of dance music's biggest names this summer, Café del Mar is now preparing for its End of Summer special.

The venue has seen acts such as Sigala, Seeb, Bakermat, Kungs and Martin Solveig over the past months, and it will now be welcoming Jonas Blue, the man who has set dancefloors on fire this year with smash hits Fast Car and Perfect Strangers.

Format B, whos anthem Chunky features the trademark MotorFunk-style, will be closing off the night together with Jerome Price completing the stellar lineup.

Taking place this Sunday September 25, Café del Mar Malta will open its doors from 4pm with guests enjoying the views and mesmeric sunset for one last time this year.

Full event details can be found on Facebook, while tickets can be bought online or at the door. 

