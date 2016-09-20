Advert
Milan gain momentum with 2-0 win over Lazio

Milan's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in action against Lazio's Filip Djordjevic. Photo: Max Rossi, Reuters

Milan won consecutive Serie A matches for the first time since February as Carlos Bacca's fifth goal of the season and an M'Baye Niang penalty were enough to beat Lazio 2-0 at home.

New coach Vincenzo Montella's side are gaining momentum and move up to third on nine points after a strong showing to see off Lazio, who are seventh on seven.

The unerring Bacca stroked home past stand-in debutant keeper Thomas Strakosha in the 37th minute after being released through the middle by Juraj Kucka, who was quick to capitalise on Marco Parolo's costly miscontrol as a Lazio attack broke down.

Milan could have doubled their lead before halftime when Lazio's uncertain backline was exposed by the fleet-footed Suso and the nervous Strakosha was forced to parry clear after the Spaniard's cross was deflected goalwards by defender Bastos.

Lazio made two changes at halftime as they sought to assert themselves in the contest, but while substitute Keita fired over early in the second period after outmuscling two defenders, it was Milan who extended their lead with Niang's 74th-minute penalty.

The 21-year-old sent Strakosha the wrong way with a well-placed shot into the corner after his cross had been handled by Stefan Radu in the box.

Champions Juventus, beaten 2-1 by rivals Inter on Sunday, host Cagliari in one of nine Serie A matches on Wednesday, while early leaders Napoli are at Genoa and winless Crotone visit Roma.

