Everton stunned by Norwich, Liverpool win in League Cup

Chelsea's Gary Cahill scores. Photo: Carl Recine, Reuters

Everton were dumped out of the League Cup by second-tier Norwich City as the Premier League club's former striker Steven Naismith returned to torment his old employers with the first goal in a 2-0 third-round victory.

Record eight-times winners Liverpool eased past Derby County 3-0 with goals from Ragnar Klavan, Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi, while Arsenal enjoyed an equally comfortable 4-0 stroll at Nottingham Forest.

Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner lined up for Forest against his old club, but it was Arsenal's new arrivals who shone.

Granit Xhaka rifled in the opener from distance and Lucas Perez scored a penalty and a fine individual goal. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted the fourth goal in stoppage time.

Chelsea fought back from 2-0 down to level at 2-2 and force extra time away to Premier League champions Leicester City, while Bournemouth were also taken to an extra period by Preston North End after a 2-2 stalemate.

Newcastle United progressed with a 2-0 victory at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, having lost to the same side by the same scoreline in the Championship on Saturday.

Reading won 2-1 away to Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in all second-tier ties.