Spurs can cope without injured Kane – Lloris

Harry Kane

Hugo Lloris admits Tottenham’s players are keeping their fingers crossed for Harry Kane, but insists Spurs can cope without their star striker.

Kane twisted his ankle after scoring in the 1-0 win over Sunderland on Sunday and had to be carried off on a stretcher towards the end of the contest.

The 23-year-old was later seen leaving White Hart Lane on crutches and wearing a protective boot on his right foot, with manager Mauricio Pochettino conceding his forward may have suffered ligament damage.

Kane already had tests but any spell on the sidelines will represent a major blow for Tottenham, who will now turn to summer signing Vincent Janssen to fill the void.

“We just hope it is not too bad,” Lloris said.

“It is true that, if you look at the images, we can be a bit worried, but all the medical staff are going to try to bring him back as quick as possible.

“We have a competitive team and are fully confident in every player. When one player is missing, it gives an opportunity to another player to bring his skills, energy and quality.

“This is the story of the season and that’s why we need all the players involved to be committed to the club because when the manager needs you, you need to respond well.”

Kane was one of three Tottenham players to depart due to injury, after Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele had already gone off with cramp in their hamstrings.

Dembele, Dier and Kane were all key players in their side’s draining title challenge last season and the trio were also involved for Belgium and England respectively at Euro 2016.

Lloris sustained a hamstring injury last month after playing all seven of France’s matches in the finals.

“Of course we have a lot of players involved (at the Euros) at Tottenham, but it’s the same case at some other teams. I think the medical staff will try their best,” Lloris said.