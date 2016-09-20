Sporting briefs

Koulibaly: Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has extended his contract until 2021. The Senegal international joined the Serie A club in 2014 from Racing Genk. The 25-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Premier League Chelsea during the last transfer window.

Fined: Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has been fined £8,000 after accepting a misconduct charge, the English FA reported. Hughes was sent to the stands during the first half of his side’s 4-0 Premier League loss to Tottenham at the Britannia Stadium on September 10. The Welshman had reacted angrily to two decisions he felt went against his side.

Gascoigne: Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been fined £1,000 for making a racist comment to a black security guard at a public event. Dudley Magistrates’ Court was told Gascoigne humiliated Errol Rowe, who had been assigned to protect him during his An Evening with Gazza show, by asking him: “Can you smile please, because I can’t see you?”

Altidore: Toronto FC became the first team to book their place in Major League Soccer’s play-offs on Sunday night. The Eastern Conference leaders came from 3-1 down to earn a 3-3 draw with second-placed New York Red Bulls, with Jozy Altidore maintaining his recent impressive run in the MLS with two goals. The former Sunderland striker’s double prevented the Red Bulls moving to the top of the table but they can expect to join their opponents in the play-offs soon.

Rodriguez: Mainz midfielder Jose Rodriguez has apologised to Dominik Kohr for the challenge which injured the Augsburg player in the final stages of Mainz’s 3-1 win on Saturday. Rodriguez was shown a straight red card just five minutes into his Bundesliga debut for the dangerous tackle which looks set to rule Kohr out of action for some time. “I am incredibly sorry that Dominik is injured and I have already apologised to him in person,” Rodriguez said.

Serie B

Cesena vs Salernitana - 0-0