Muscat makes first appearance for Arezzo

Zach Muscat made his first league appearance for Arezzo during their 2-1 victory over Tuttocuoio in a Lega Pro Group A match on Sunday.

The Malta defender had not featured for Arezzo in their opening four league matches this season but coach Stefano Sottili handed Muscat his full debut last weekend.

Arezzo scored two second-half goals through Fabio Foglia and Alessandro Polidori to collect the three points that lifted them to third place in the standings on 10 points, five adrift of leaders Alessandria.

Muscat will be hoping to retain his place for Sunday’s league match at Lucchese.

In England, Luke Gambin played the full 90 minutes in Barnet’s 1-1 draw against Colchester on Saturday.

Barnet fell behind to Tarique Fosu’s eight-minute goal but Curtis Weston bundled home the equaliser eight minutes from time.

The result left Barnet 14th in the table on 10 points, three outside the promotion play-offs zone.

On Saturday, Barnet travel to Portsmouth.

Sam Magri’s Dover Athletic were back to winning ways in the English National League when they chalked up a 1-0 win at York on Saturday.

In midweek, Dover went down to a 2-0 defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge with Magri named in the starting XI.

Last weekend, the Malta U-21 defender kept his place in the team and played the full 90 minutes as Dover grabbed the all-important goal through Ricky Miller on 24 minutes.

Dover remain eighth in the National League standings on 19 points, five behind leaders Dagenham and Redbridge. On Saturday, Dover host Lincoln City.

In Portugal, there was disappointment for Andrè Schembri as Boavista slumped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Feirense.

The Malta striker spearheaded his team’s forward line for the fifth successive match but could do nothing to prevent Boavista conceding their second successive defeat.

Boavista, who had Lucas dismissed in the closing stages, slipped to 12th in the standings on five points.

Boavista have a tough match this weekend as they meet Porto at the Dragao Stadium.