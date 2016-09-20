Advert
Tuesday, September 20, 2016, 09:33 by

Valhmor Camilleri

Muscat makes first appearance for Arezzo

Zach Muscat made his first league appearance for Arezzo during their 2-1 victory over Tuttocuoio in a Lega Pro Group A match on Sunday.

The Malta defender had not featured for Arezzo in their opening four league matches this season but coach Stefano Sottili handed Muscat his full debut last weekend.

Arezzo scored two second-half goals through Fabio Foglia and Alessandro Polidori to collect the three points that lifted them to third place in the standings on 10 points, five adrift of leaders Alessandria.

Muscat will be hoping to retain his place for Sunday’s league match at Lucchese.

In England, Luke Gambin played the full 90 minutes in Barnet’s 1-1 draw against Colchester on Saturday.

Barnet fell behind to Tarique Fosu’s eight-minute goal  but Curtis Weston bundled home the equaliser eight minutes from time.

The result left Barnet 14th in the table on 10 points, three outside the promotion play-offs zone.

On Saturday, Barnet travel to Portsmouth.

Sam Magri’s Dover Athletic were back to winning ways in the English National League when they chalked up a 1-0 win at York on Saturday.

In midweek, Dover went down to a 2-0 defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge with Magri named in the starting XI.

Last weekend, the Malta U-21 defender kept his place in the team and played the full 90 minutes as Dover grabbed the all-important goal through Ricky Miller on 24 minutes.

Dover remain eighth in the National League standings on 19 points, five behind leaders Dagenham and Redbridge. On Saturday, Dover host Lincoln City.

In Portugal, there was disappointment for Andrè Schembri as Boavista slumped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Feirense.

The Malta striker spearheaded his team’s forward line for the fifth successive match but could do nothing to prevent Boavista conceding their second successive defeat.

Boavista, who had Lucas dismissed in the closing stages, slipped to 12th in the standings on five points.

Boavista have a tough match this weekend as they meet Porto at the Dragao Stadium.

Advert

See our Comments Policy

Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.

Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Another heavy defeat for Malta

  2. The game’s fate now in the hands of...

  3. Senglea stroll past Għargħur in second half

  4. Football news

  5. Allegri blasts ‘complacent’ Juve after...

  6. Lowly Inverness score late equaliser...

  7. Klopp vows to field a strong Liverpool...

  8. Premier League stats – scorers and red cards

  9. Spurs can cope without injured Kane – Lloris

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed