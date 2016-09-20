Klopp vows to field a strong Liverpool side against Derby

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is unlikely to rest first-team players for today’s League Cup clash against second tier Derby County, he told reporters yesterday.

Premier League managers have often used the competition as a platform to give young players experience but Klopp, who led his side to the League Cup final last season, is determined to go one better this time round.

“In my opinion we only have strong line-ups. That’s good news. We will find a strong line-up. We won’t rest 100 per cent fit players,” Klopp said.

Liverpool will welcome back midfielder Roberto Firmino, who missed Friday’s 2-1 Premier League victory over Chelsea.

“There’s no decisions yet as the last training session before the match will be important.

“Then we’ll make our decisions. But (Roberto) Firmino is back in training,” Klopp said.

“We go into a cup competition with the aim to win it. We have a really competitive game against a strong side.”

Klopp was also quick to praise defender Joel Matip, who has made an impressive start with Liverpool and put in a commanding performance in Friday’s win at Stamford Bridge.

“If you lived and worked in Germany you would have known much more about him. It was pretty clear it would make sense to sign him,” Klopp said.

“Tall players like him need physical fitness but there was never a doubt about his quality.”

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger is likely to make a number of changes to his Arsenal side for tonight’s League Cup tie at Nottingham Forest, with defender Gabriel in contention to make his first appearance of the season.

The Brazilian has been sidelined with an ankle injury but Wenger believes he could play some part at the City Ground.

Third round

Playing today: 20.45 Bournemouth vs Preston; Brighton vs Reading; Derby vs Liverpool; Everton vs Norwich; Leeds vs Blackburn; Leicester vs Chelsea; Newcastle vs Wolves; Nottm Forest vs Arsenal.

Tomorrow: 20.45 Fulham vs Bristol City; Northampton vs Man. United; QPR vs Sunderland; Southampton vs C. Palace; Swansea vs Man. City; West Ham vs Accrington. 21.00 Stoke vs Hull; Tottenham vs Gillingham.