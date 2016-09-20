Football news

The former president of the German Football League, Wolfgang Holzhauser, believes end-of-season play-offs might be a way to end Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga dominance.

Holzhauser thinks that a system similar to the one adopted by many US sports, with the league season being followed by play-offs to determine the overall champions, would keep the excitement alive a lot longer than has been the case in recent years.

“The consideration of getting the top four in the Bundesliga to play in a play-off at the end of the season is more relevant than ever,” Holzhauser said.

“It is something that many people are considering.”

Sweden’s AIK swap kids for pensioners

The players’ parade before the Swedish league match between AIK and Gefle on Sunday went a lot slower than normal as the Stockholm club replaced the usual child mascots with some of their oldest supporters.

At 86 years old, former UEFA president Lennart Johansson was the youngest of the 11 pensioners who led the AIK players on to the field at the Friends Arena after the club decided to honour their senior members.

“It’s a lovely gesture,” said 96-year-old Ake Jigstedt, the oldest one in the parade.

AIK beat Gefle 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Finnish striker Eero Markkanen, 71 years Jig-stedt’s junior at the age of 25.

Barton suspended for three weeks

Rangers have suspended midfielder Joey Barton for three weeks following a training-ground dispute with team-mate Andy Halliday.

The 34-year-old, who signed a two-year contract in May, was sent home after an altercation with Halliday, a few days after Rangers were thumped 5-1 by Celtic in the Old Firm derby.

Barton is no stranger to controversy having served bans for violent conduct on and off the pitch during his career.

He broke a pedestrian’s leg while driving his car in 2005 and was jailed for six months in 2008 after admitting assault and affray.

Swansea must make more chances

Swansea City must create more chances or they will struggle in the Premier League, manager Francesco Guidolin said after their 1-0 defeat at Southampton on Sunday.

Swansea mustered only three shots on target in their third loss of the season and face leaders Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal in their next three games.

“I am worried. We have to think game by game but we have to improve because these are difficult games,” Guidolin said.

“I am worried about the lack of chances because if we play this way it is difficult to win and survive in the Premier League.”

Alli extends contract with Spurs to 2022

Midfielder Dele Alli has signed a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur which will keep him at the club till 2022.

The 20-year-old, who had also signed a contract extension in January, enjoyed an excellent season last campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists in 46 matches.

The former Milton Keynes Dons midfielder picked up the Professional Footballers’ Association Young Player of the Year award and was also named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year last season.

Legia Warsaw fire their boss Hasi

Legia Warsaw have sacked head coach Besnik Hasi in just over three months after a run of poor results left the Polish champions sitting third-from-bottom in the league table after nine games.

In his short tenure, the 44-year-old Albanian, who was appointed in June, led the club into the Champions League group stage, the first time in 20 years a Polish club made an appearance in Europe’s elite club competition.

However, Legia Warsaw lost 6-0 at home to German side Borussia Dortmund, their biggest loss in Europe, and are facing possible sanctions from UEFA for crowd trouble.

European governing body will take the decision next week.

Assistant coach Aleksandar Vukovic will act as caretaker manager while the club searches for Hasi’s replacement.

Coach sacked twice in a week

Coach Jose Saturnino Cardozo was sacked by Mexican club Chiapas for the second time in a week on Sunday following Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat by Cruz Azul.

The Paraguayan, who has presided over seven defeats in nine matches of the Apertura championship, had been first sacked on Monday before being reinstated last Tuesday following player pressure.

“The board of directors and Jose Saturnino Cardozo decided by mutual accord to end their working relationship,” Chiapas said in a statement.

“The team thanks the Paraguayan tactician for his commitment and dedication.”