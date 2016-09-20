2016/17 keeper school season starts next week
The 2016/17 winter schedule of the Mario Muscat Goalkeeper School commences today week.
Launched in 2003, the Mario Muscat Goalkeeper School is a private entity specialising in goalkeeping training for young hopefuls from the age of seven upwards.
Training is supervised by former national team goalkeeper Mario Muscat and his qualified coaching staff.
“For the next two seasons, Macron will be the new kit sponsors of the Mario Muscat Goalkeeper School while Sea Nav maritime service will be the main sponsors,” the school said in a statement.
The Pembroke Athleta football ground will be the main base of the Mario Muscat Goalkeeper School this year but there will also be one weekly session at the Fgura United pitches.
More information may be obtained by calling 7962-0045 or by sending an email to [email protected].
