Marginal movements across local equities

The MSE Share Index ended this morning’s session marginally lower as the drop in FIMBank plc outweighed the rebound in GO plc’s share price whilst the remaining five active equities ended unchanged.

GO plc recovered from an intra-day low of €3.159 to end this morning’s session at the €3.17 level, representing a 0.4% increase over the previous day’s closing price. A total of 10,495 shares changed hands across four deals.

On the other hand, the share price of FIMBank plc slipped 0.6% lower back to the USD0.91 level on volumes of 60,252 shares.

Meanwhile, no changes were registered in the share price of Bank of Valletta plc at the €2.25 level across ten deals totalling 31,785 shares. Likewise, HSBC Bank Malta plc held on to the €1.62 level albeit on lower volumes of 4,221 shares.

Malta International Airport plc also maintained the €4.24 level on low volumes totalling 4,523 shares.

Likewise, Medserv plc retained that €1.55 level on a single trade of 2,000 shares.

The only other active equity was Tigné Mall plc as 71,000 shares traded today with the share price temporarily easing back to an intra-day low of €1.03 before closing the session unchanged at the €1.04 level.

On the bond market, the RF MGS Index advanced by 0.2% to 1,167.450 points as yields across the Eurozone trended lower in anticipation of further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan and a further delay in interest rate increases in the US.

The benchmark 10-year German Bund yield slipped back into negative territory for the first time in a week. Similarly, the corresponding yields in Spain and Italy dropped to fresh 1-week lows of just below the 1% and 1.258% respectively.

www.rizzofarrugia.com