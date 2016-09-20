Dizz Finance launches €8 million bond issue

Dizz Finance plc, a company forming part of the DIZZ Group, operators of clothing franchises Terranova, Liu Jo and Calliope, among others, has announced the issue of an €8 million unsecured bond, following approval from the Malta Financial Services Authority.

The bonds carry an interest rate of five per cent and are redeemable in 2026. The bonds are being issued by Dizz Finance plc with the joint and several guarantee of Dizz Group of Companies Limited, the parent company of the DIZZ Group.

The Dizz Group was set up by entrepreneur Diane Izzo in 2000 and currently employs 140 full-time staff.

It now operates 19 outlets across Malta, concentrated in the St Julian’s, Valletta and Sliema area. Having opened a Terranova megastore in Iklin in June 2016, the group is now scheduled to open another in Fgura in the coming days.

The retail business of the group is complemented by the real estate interests of Dizz Finance plc, through which it manages a portfolio of properties held primarily for rental income and capital appreciation.

