Pop meets Classic 2 concert for Police Band anniversary

Music from the Police Band repertoire, Winter Moods, Anastacia, Eros Ramazzotti, Christina Aquilera and Vangelis will be among that played in the Pop meets Classic 2 concert at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on September 29 at 8pm.

The concert is being held to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the setting up of the Police Band.

The concert will feature Ivan Grech of Winter Moods and Italian soprano and pop singer Federica Balucani.

Tickets, at €12 each, can be obtained from the MCC website, the MCC office or the police headquarters. Ticket proceeds will be donated to the Community Chest Fund.

A bus shuttle service will be offered around the Valletta ring road one hour before and one hour after the concert.

More information can be obtained on 2122 4001, 2294 2667/8, 9984 3099 or from here.