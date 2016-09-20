Sully soars at US box office
Some things aren’t worth the wait.
Blair Witch and Bridget Jones’s Baby, sequels to films that first hit theatres a generation ago, both stumbled in their debuts this weekend, earning a meagre $9.7 million and $8.2 million, respectively.
They were easily overpowered by Sully, the Clint Eastwood drama about the so-called Miracle on the Hudson emergency plane landing that features Tom Hanks as Capt. Chesley Sullenberger.
The Warner Bros release topped the domestic box office for a second consecutive weekend, earning $22 million and pushing its stateside total to $70.5 million.
The weekend’s other wide-release launch, Oliver Stone’s Snowden, was also over-shadowed by the aeronautical heroics, picking up $8 million from 2,443 locations for a fourth-place finish.
Sony’s Don’t Breathe rounded out the top five, nabbing $5.6 million to bring its domestic total to an impressive $75.3 million after three weeks.
