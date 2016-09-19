Refugees should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach - UK PM

A display of lifejackets worn by refugees during their crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chois, are seen Parliament Square in central London.

Theresa May will set out plans at the UN summit in New York to tackle the migrant crisis, as authorities continue to probe an explosion in a crowded Manhattan neighbourhood.

The Prime Minister is among world leaders gathering in the city days after the blast, the discovery of an unexploded pressure-cooker device a few streets away and a suspicious object in the neighbouring state of New Jersey.



At the summit later, Mrs May will tell fellow politicians there should be a better distinction between refugees and people attempting to enter a country for economic reasons.

She will say that refugees should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach and stress that nations have a right to control their borders and a responsibility to prevent illegal and uncontrolled migration.

The proposal is in stark contrast to Malta's wishes, which has always argued that countries on the front line of the migration issue were put at a disadvantage through the EU's so-called Dublin regulation.

Ms May will put forward her plan to address the "unprecedented levels of population movement" around the world.

At the UN summit for refugees and migrants, Mrs May will say that urgent measures are needed to address the issue and maintain "public confidence in the economic benefits of legal and controlled migration".

Mrs May will argue that refugees should seek asylum in the first safe country they arrive in because the current trend of onward movement exposes them to increased danger and benefits criminal gangs.

She will warn that the large-scale movements being seen around the world are not in the interests of migrants or the countries they are leaving, travelling through or seeking to reach.

The crisis also risks undermining popular support and resources for refugees.

Meanwhile, Parliament Square in London was this morning transformed into a 'graveyard of life jackets' using 2,500 jackets worn by refugees crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chios.

The event was organised in support of refugees to coincide with the UN Migration Summit.