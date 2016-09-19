Munich's Oktoberfest is here

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Munich's 183rd Oktoberfest kicked off with the traditional tapping of the first beer from the first keg - and the clinking of glasses.

This is the world's largest, rowdiest and most famous beer festival.

But before visitors from around the world descend into party-mode... a matter of formality.

The tapping of the keg at noon SHARP by the city's mayor to declare the festival, open.

Visitors said they won't let security concerns following a series of attacks in Europe over the summer spoil their food and drink.

Authorities say they've taken measures like enhancing security checks to improve safety without changing the mood of Oktoberfest.

With its roots dating back to a royal 1810 Bavarian wedding so extravagant that it turned into a yearly tradition... it's that time of year again to drink and be merry in Germany.