Owen Wilson and Marion Cotillard in Woody Allen’s comedy Midnight in Paris.

The Triq Cinemoon Festival comes to a close this year with a film on the theme time travelling.

This unusual festival, in its fourth year, asks its prospective audience to pick the films that are screened with the general theme this summer being ‘In Motion’.

The films proposed for this Thursday are: Midnight in Paris, a 2011 romantic comedy directed by Woody Allen and winner of an Academy Award for best original screenplay. The film stars Owen Wilson as screenwriter Gil Pender who is forced to confront the shortcomings of his relationship as he travels back in time each night at midnight. Safety Not Guaranteed is an indie 2011 sci-fi romantic comedy directed by Colin Trevorrow which won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at the Sundance Film Festival. Jake Johnson stars as magazine writer Jeff Schwensen who is investigating a newspaper classified ad that is recruiting for someone to travel back in time. The 2015 hilarious German comedy Look Who’s Back (Er ist wieder da), directed by David Wnendt, is based on the eponymous bestselling satirical novel by Timur Vermes and features unscripted vignettes of Oliver Masucci in the role of Hitler interacting with ordinary Germans while in character, interspersed with scripted storyline sequences.

The film obtaining the most votes will be shown on Thursday in the evocative surroundings of Valletta’s enchanting night-time streets. Those who attend can choose their seat on the stepped section of St John Street, Valletta, just outside Cafe Society.

Film ratings change depending on the winning title. Screenings start at 8.30pm and entrance is free.

■ To find out more about the festival and to access the relevant event page with links to the films’ trailers where one can vote, look up Triq Cinemoon Festival on Facebook. Voting closes on Thursday morning with the winning film announced around midday.