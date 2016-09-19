Photography competition

Paraphernalia by Pauline Grech won gold in the monochrome print section last year.

The Malta Photographic Society is organising the 51st National Photographic Annual Competition and Exhibition 2016.

Set up in 1961, the Malta Photographic Society has grown from a handful of members, meeting in a store room in the corridors of St Augustine’s Priory in Valletta, to the present status of a national society with its own headquarters and a membership averaging the 250 mark.

Participation in this competition is open to all Maltese residents. Entrants can choose from five sections: colour and monochrome prints, colour and monochrome projected images and a special themed section on local nature. An exhibition of all selected images will take place between December 8 and January 15, 2017, at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s.

Entries will be received at the premises of the Malta Photographic Society in Valletta on Saturday between 9am and 2pm and judging will be held on October 22 and 23.

■ Applications and rules may be downloaded from the website www.maltaphotographicsociety.org. Any queries should be addressed to [email protected].