Monday, September 19, 2016, 06:04

Food Drive talks

Fort St Angelo is the jewel in the crown of the Maltese islands’ military heritage.

Educational talks about proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle will be held by John F. Xuereb at various localities.

This initiative, in collaboration with the YMCA, is a free event. Those attending are requested to bring with them some non-perishable food items, which will be donated to the homeless and poor.

The first of a series of talks is being held tomorrow at the John F. Xuereb premises at Faith, North Mansions, Triq San Pawl tal-Qliegħa, Mosta.

