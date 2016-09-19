Event for older persons

The Żejtun local council is organising an outing to Fort St Angelo tomorrow for older persons to mark the International Day for Older Persons which falls on October 1.

The fort is the jewel in the crown of the Maltese islands’ military heritage. According to legend, it stands on the site of a fortified Roman settlement. When the Knights arrived on the island in 1530, the fort became the seat of the Grand Master of the Order. It was to play a heroic role in the Great Siege of 1565, when, against all odds, it managed to repel a formidable Saracen armada. The epic resistance of the Knights during the three-month siege gave the fort its legendary status.

In the 19th century, the British took over the fort and in 1912 it was officially listed as a ship, first as HMS Egmont and then renamed HMS St Angelo in 1933. More recently, the government granted the Order of the Knights of St John the upper part of the fort, comprising the magisterial palace and St Anne’s Chapel. The fort is currently closed to the public so this is a unique opportunity to visit this site. While it is aimed at older persons, anyone can attend. The group will leave from behind the Żejtun parish church at 9am to return at 1pm.

■ Tickets can be obtained from the local council offices. For more information, call 2166 3866.