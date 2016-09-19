Announcements

CAMILLERI. On September 17, at Capua St James Hospital, Sliema, JONATHAN, aged 51, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his devoted wife Yolande née Coleiro, his beloved daughter Millie, his mother Carrie, his sisters Edith Hili and Cynthia de Giorgio, his nephew and nieces, his in-laws Marianne and Anthony Coleiro, Vanessa, Celia and Paul Mifsud and Beppe Hili, relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortege leaves Capua St James Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, September 20 for the church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Balluta where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta or Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, keep him in your warm embrace.

GOLLCHER. On September 16, ALEXANDER passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted wife Josephine née Debono, his children Frank and his wife Ria, Ralph and his wife Colette, Alexander and his wife Claudia, Ingrid and her husband Tonio Desira Buttigieg, Frederick and his wife Daniela, Kevin and his wife Erika, Astrid and her husband Andrew Sapienza, his beloved grandchildren Astrid, Karl, Kurt, Tash, Natalie, Giuseppe, Alex, Michele, Nicholas, Fritz, Abigail, Matthew, Gianluca, Alistair, Carl, Alex and Edward, his great-grandchildren, his brother Olly and his wife Frieda, his in-laws Mark and his wife Linda, Albert and his wife Anne and Mary Genuardi, relatives, friends and his devoted carers Eddie and Mercie. The funeral leaves the family residence in Balzan today, September 19, for the church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Balluta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi or Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. Treasured memories of our beloved father, architect HAROLD JAMES, on the 35th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DENARO – MAY. Remembering today our loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Her family.

GRECH. Always loved and much missed, dearest DAVID. Your mother-in-law Lily, sister-in-law Simone, nephews Alessio and Theo. Always in our hearts.

GULIA – The Noble MARY, née Borg Carbott. Remembering our dearest mama’ on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Maria, Phyllis, Doris, Wilhelmina, Georgina, Joe and Carmen and families.

PACE O’SHEA. In loving memory of JOHN W. on the 33rd anniversary of his death. Mina, Elaine and Sarah.

RIZZO NAUDI – LISETTE. Treasured, loving memories of a dear wife, a loving mother and grandmother. Remembered with love by her husband John, her children John, Joseph and Maria, grandchildren and relatives. Mass will be celebrated on September 20 at 6.30pm at Tal-Mirakli church, Lija.

SCERRI. In loving memory of PAUL who passed away 19 years ago today. His children Godwin and Mary Ann. May he rest in peace.

ZAMMIT CORDINA. Everlasting memories of a beloved husband, TWANNY, on the 35th anniversary of his death.

Death leaves a heartache

No one can heal

Love leaves a memory

No one can steal.

Fondly remembered, your wife Helen.