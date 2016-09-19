Guggenheim offers visitors a solid gold toilet on the fourth floor
One of the world's most famous museums now has a solid gold toilet to go with its 18-karat reputation.
Visitors to the Guggenheim museum in New York City can now relieve themselves on a solid gold toilet created by Italian artist and sculptor Maurizio Cattelan.
The 18-karat throne is part of a new museum exhibition called 'America', and its creator has joked that it represent "1 per cent art for the 99 per cent."
Cattelan says he hopes the fourth-floor toilet will be used by visitors just like they would any other, but given that the toilet costs an estimated $2 million and has its own designated security guard, it is safe to assume it will stand out.
Opening today @Guggenheim Maurizio #Cattelan "America" a working toilet cast from gold https://t.co/2HgIQVquAu pic.twitter.com/fxyG1yUDhs
— Guggenheim Venice (@GuggenheimPGC) September 16, 2016
