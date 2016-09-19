Watch: Court appointment for man who dumped waste near bring-in site and on private property

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The footage has been sent to the police.

Updated Monday 10.30am

A man who was filmed on CCTV dumping chairs near skips and emptying a sack of material on private property has been identified by the police and will be taken to court.

The shirtless elderly man was seen walking to a bring-in site at Tal-Qattus in Birkirkara where he deposited two broken plastic chairs, even if such items are meant to be disposed off through the (free) bulky refuse service or the (free) civic amenity sites.

The man was also seen depositing the contents of the sack over a wall inside private property behind the bring-in site.

Birkirkara council has handed the video - shot on September 7 - to the police to investigate. It was also uploaded on Times of Malta.

The video emerged shortly after it was revealed that at least 50 people are expected to be taken to court next month after being caught on camera committing over 100 illegal dumping-related offences at Żebbuġ bring-in sites in a span of 10 weeks.