Mayor reacts to storm of criticism over camera pointed at urinals

Updated Monday 10am

The Marsaxlokk mayor has defended the installation of cameras pointing at the urinals at a public convenience in his locality after a storm of criticism when he yesterday uploaded a video showing a man had vandalising the place to steal two toilet paper rolls.

Horace Gauci had appealed for information to identify the vandal who walked into the public convenience on September 10.

In a Facebook post today, Mr Gauci thanked all those who had come up with information, and said it was being passed on to the police.

Reacting to criticism over the lack of privacy, he said the cameras pointed at the urinals such that men were only shown from the back.

"If somebody is so happy with his private parts to the extent that he wants to display them, he can do so in the street and then he would be fined, as should be the case," he said.

He said signs at the latrine entrance warn of 24/7 CCTV surveillance.

Reacting to some comments on his own Facebook wall, Mr Gauci said he did not have any "fetish" and did not see these recordings. Rather, it was this vandal who had this fetish, as he had also gone into the women's toilers and stolen items from there as well.

Mr Gauci said only the council has access to these recordings and this was the first time that any recording was actually recovered. The recordings are stored for seven days and then erased.

