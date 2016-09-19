Advert
Monday, September 19, 2016, 10:15

The weather puts on a show

  • Naomi Scicluna - Iklin
  • Adrian Gouder
  • David Xuereb
  • Maxime Dergatcheff
  • Paul Camilleri
  • Emil Brikha
  • Petra Cuschieri
  • Rita Sammut
  • Rebeccah Rensink

The weather put on a spectacle last night, with lightning lighting up the sky like a flickering neon tube, casting eerie shadows on the clouds.

Heavy rainfall was reported in some localities.

Above and below are some pictures sent in by readers.

[email protected]  

Facebook: Times of Malta

Advert

See our Comments Policy

Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.

Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'Hunters nearly killed me while I was...

  2. Watch: Court appointment for man who...

  3. Watch: Police officers and locked gates...

  4. Mayor reacts to storm of criticism over...

  5. Hero's welcome for Salvu Mallia at PN:...

  6. Snorkeler dies in Comino, workman critical

  7. Over 50 facing Panama Papers probe

  8. Toddler hit by car driven by his father

  9. Prison inmate declared brain dead -...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed