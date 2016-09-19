The weather puts on a show
The weather put on a spectacle last night, with lightning lighting up the sky like a flickering neon tube, casting eerie shadows on the clouds.
Heavy rainfall was reported in some localities.
Above and below are some pictures sent in by readers.
