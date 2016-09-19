The sort of crane people like
A Crowned Crane bird, possibly from San Anton Garden, landed on an unused plot near Żmerc Pub in Balzan this morning, creating a stir as people stopped to watch, or tried to catch it.
BirdLife and the police were alerted.
Photos by Geraldine Sammut - [email protected] Facebook Times of Malta.
