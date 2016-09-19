Reward for hunters reporting poachers

Hunter Ryan Spagnol captured this honey buzzard resting in Buskett with his camera last week. Photo: Ryan Spagnol

Bird poachers have reared their head again, prompting the largest hunting organisation to offer members a reward for reporting criminals who shoot protected birds.

Lino Farrugia, the chief executive of the hunting federation, FKNK, admitted there was a spike in the killing of protected birds since the start of the autumn season and urged members to report abuse.

“We had arrived at a stage where the level of poaching activity was among the lowest in Europe but since the start of September we experienced a sudden increase in reports of shot protected birds and this has to stop,” Mr Farrugia said when contacted by the Times of Malta.

He said hunters who file a report that leads to the conviction of a criminal who would have shot on a protected bird will be given a monetary reward.

Mr Farrugia did not disclose the sum but insisted the FKNK felt it was necessary to encourage bona fide hunters to come forward and report abuse.

“The truth is that people are scared to report abuse, more so in Gozo, out of fear their name would be outed but poachers are endangering the pastime of many others,” he said.

Mr Farrugia insisted there were “not more than a dozen”, who persisted in this criminal behaviour.

He said hunters were frustrated about the government’s decision to declare a moratorium on turtle dove hunting pending scientific clarifications on the status of the species.

However, he insisted the frustration was no excuse for anybody to break the law.

“Poachers may use this as an excuse to mask their true intentions but it is my belief that these criminals would still shoot at protected birds, irrespective of their supposed frustration,” Mr Farrugia said.

Last week, the FKNK warned that anybody charged in court would have his membership of the organisation suspended immediately and withdrawn completely if convicted.

Nobody can obtain a hunting licence unless enrolled in a recognised organisation.

In the latest reports, three honey buzzards were seen being shot in Gozo and landing in the sea.

The government has been petitioned by Birdlife to suspend the autumn hunting season until October 15, which coincides with the height of the migratory period for birds of prey, which are all protected species.

The bird conservation group has argued this drastic action would be the only way limited enforcement efforts could give some results.

The government has insisted any such decision would have to be made only after a recommendation by the Ornis Committee.

Birdlife insists the law empowers the government to suspend the hunting season in critical conditions. A total of 19 protected birds are known to have been shot since the start of September.

But when asked about the risk of suspending the season, Mr Farrugia said the FKNK was against collective punishment.

“It is not fair on law-abiding hunters and we have had legal advice telling us the closure or suspension of a season is illegal.”