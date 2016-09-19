Residents angry at decision not to reinstate bus route

The bus stop in Ta’ Giorni. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Ta’ Giorni residents remain angered by bus route changes which they say have left them cut off, after Transport Minister Joe Mizzi declared the matter “case closed”.

Public transport route 110, which previously passed through the St Julian’s neighbourhood of Ta’ Giorni and linked commuters to Sliema and Marsa, was axed last December.

Some 530 residents signed a petition calling for its reinstatement, angered that journeys that previously took 20 minutes had been lengthened to an hour and a half, as well as necessitating a change of buses, by the new routes.

Several months of correspondence with the authorities, seen by this newspaper, yielded no remedy, with Transport Malta insisting the route had been cut due to a lack of demand.

It is now impossible for many residents to go to Sliema

Ta’ Giorni resident Lino Spiteri told the Times of Malta that the impression of low demand had been created by “mismanagement”. Long waiting times and delays caused many commuters to give up and leave their stop, resulting in empty buses.

He said that among those who had signed the petition were elderly residents at the Ta’ Giorni housing estate, who could not manage the walk to a more convenient stop, and office employees working in Sliema, adding that the true demand was evidenced by the petition’s success.

“The three-hour return journey caused by the changes is disrupting people’s schedules and many elderly residents are simply not up to it,” Mr Spiteri said. “It is now impossible for many residents to go to Sliema for their various needs.”

Mr Spiteri said he was angered by the attitude of the authorities who dismissed residents’ requests. The final communication he received from Transport Minister Joe Mizzi, at the end of July, declared the matter “case closed”.

The transport ministry did not respond to this newspaper’s questions on whether the route would be reinstated or if any other measures were being considered to alleviate residents’ concerns.

In previous comments on the matter, the ministry said the changes had improved service for commuters in general and said Ta’ Giorni residents could not expect a tailor-made service when adequate alternatives existed.

Mr Spiteri, however, has not been satisfied by the explanations.

“We are paying as much for the public transport service as anyone else and have the same right to a good service,” he said.