Malta newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that the Public Accounts Committee is likely to examine the contracts for the partial privatisation of three state hospitals, once they are pubished.

l-orizzont says 30 hotels closed in the last 15 years of PN government.

In-Nazzjon reports how Simon Busuttil yesterday spoke of a national coalition against corruption.

The Malta Independent says the PN loans scheme will be stopped once it reaches €3m.