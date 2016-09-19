Advert
Monday, September 19, 2016, 17:26

Gżira council seeks jurisdiction over Manoel Island

Gżira local councillors last week agreed to seek to reinstate Manoel Island into its jurisdiction, the council announced in a statement. 

The motion, which was proposed by mayor Conrad Borg Manche' and seconded by deputy mayor Ralph Mangion, was passed unanimously during an executive meeting held last Thursday, the council said. The motion is now with minister Owen Bonnici and the director of the local government department. 

Unlike Tigne', which is part of the Sliema local council's remit, Manoel Island is not part of the Gżira local council's jurisdiction, despite it being situated just 28 metres off the town's shore. 

The council is currently locked in a battle with developers' consortium Midi over access to the island's foreshore. A clean-up of the area originally meant to take place last Saturday was cancelled, with activists finding several police officers guarding locked gates. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy

Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.

Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Court appointment for man who...

  2. Toilet vandal identified as mayor...

  3. Hero's welcome for Salvu Mallia at PN:...

  4. Mazda cars recall - no risk to Maltese...

  5. Toddler hit by car driven by his father

  6. Over 50 facing Panama Papers probe

  7. Prison inmate declared brain dead -...

  8. Safety authority: Come to us, not the media

  9. Customs seize 1100 tins of snus

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed