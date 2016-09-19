Draft children's policy includes efforts to tackle social media addiction

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A draft version of a comprehensive eight-year national children's policy was launched today, aimed at bolstering existing programs and strategies.

The draft policy, ranging from health and obesity, to homelessness and social mobility, was put together by a specially set up research team and will work in tandem with existing initiatives, both on a national and EU level.

Family Minister Michael Farrugia told the Times of Malta, the policy was the broadest ever drafted for children.

Split into four action areas; Health and Environment, Family and Relationships, Education and Development, and Community and State, the policy will be implemented by Children's Commissioner Pauline Miceli after each individual objective is translated into legislative amendments.

Strategies highlighted in the draft document include efforts to tackle social media addiction, through teaching appropriate use, the promotion of rehabilitative approaches to dealing with juvenile offenders, efforts to reduce absenteeism, and addressing the phenomenon of “informal adoption”.

Addressing the launch of the draft policy earlier today, Nikita Ellul, a Policy and Research Officer at the Family Ministry, said Malta was characterised by a number of emerging demographic trends. Life expectancy was on the rise, while fertility rates were dropping – the child population declined by 10,000 between 2006 (85,080) and 2013 (75,659).

Malta’s welfare model was based on a family model which was no longer the norm, in fact, in 2013, nearly a fifth of children lived with a single parent.

The draft policy, she said, aimed to implement strategies that better addressed today’s reality.

The public is encouraged to send feedback to [email protected]

The draft policy will be available on the ministry's website.