Birzebbuga mayor steps down

The Mayor of Birzebbuga, Kevin Barun, has resigned, citing pressures of work.

He informed fellow councillors of his decision this morning.

Mr Barun in comments to Times of Malta denied that his stepping down had anything to do with the arrival shortly of the gas tanker for the Delimara power station.

Nationalist councillor Hermann Schiavone said he had intended putting several questions on the tanker at the next council meeting on Thursday.

Mr Barun has also left the council with immediate effect.

Birzebbuga council has seven members - five Labour and two Nationalist.