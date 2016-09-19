Advert
Monday, September 19, 2016, 11:25

Birzebbuga mayor steps down

The Mayor of Birzebbuga, Kevin Barun, has resigned, citing pressures of work.

He informed fellow councillors of his decision this morning.

Mr Barun in comments to Times of Malta denied that his stepping down had anything to do with the arrival shortly of the gas tanker for the Delimara power station.

Nationalist councillor Hermann Schiavone said he had intended putting several questions on the tanker at the next council meeting on Thursday.

Mr Barun has also left the council with immediate effect.

Birzebbuga council has seven members - five Labour and two Nationalist.

Advert

See our Comments Policy

Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.

Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Court appointment for man who...

  2. Mayor reacts to storm of criticism over...

  3. Hero's welcome for Salvu Mallia at PN:...

  4. Mazda cars recall - no risk to Maltese...

  5. Over 50 facing Panama Papers probe

  6. Toddler hit by car driven by his father

  7. Prison inmate declared brain dead -...

  8. Customs seize 1100 tins of snus

  9. PA head hid conflict of interest from...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed