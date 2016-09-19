What's hot at London Fashion Week

Dilara Findikoglu's collection was all rock'n'roll. Photo: Kurt Paris

A new fashion week season has rolled around once again bringing with it a host of new trends to absorb. During this period, the frenzy literally takes over Soho in London and industry players fly in from all over the world. It is time for us to look ahead to the spring summer collections for 2017.

Dilara Findikoglu

This rising star is thriving on her ability to create something utterly unique. Her inspiration for this collection was the political turmoil present in her home country - Turkey. There is a heavy rock ‘n’ roll influence throughout the collection, even simply in terms of vibe. There is also a vintage feel to elements of her pieces along with a 70’s influence. Corsets live happily next to shiny, patterned bell bottoms and a checked monochrome tunic coat. Even the hairstyles ranged from David Bowie styles to feminine pigtails. The vibe in terms of accessories is definitely more is more - brooches, jewels, hair clips, all was piled on and looked fantastic. Refreshingly, Findikolglu had models of all shapes and sizes presenting.

Barbara Casasola

The collection presented was very minimalistic. Tailored, loose-fitting garments were the focus of her collection with interesting details such as raw hems. In terms of hues, she stuck to the neutral palette of white, black and beige. Smart, tailored trousers were presented side by side with ribbed knitwear dresses and my favourite - tailored shirt dresses that have that perfect from morning-till-night vibe. Linen and silk were the dominant materials and the collection had a distinctly chic, smart feel about it.

Neutral colours were the order of the day for Barbara Casasola's collection. Photo: Caroline Paris

Markus Lupfer

Light, breezy and stylish all came to mind when checking out Markus Lupfer's collection. Photo: Caroline Paris

Markus Lupfer is the epitome of cool. The designer has an uncanny skill at translating street wear trends into stylish, coveted pieces. The collection was once again inspired by outdoor elements - nature, flowers and the bunny. Bunny patter prints were a prominent feature in many patterns, right down to bunny-studded sneakers. The hair was styled to look somewhat grungy, further giving off that sharp streetwear image. A lot of effort was put into the styling details - chain chokers, chain belts, sheer socks and even a pair of apple-framed sunglasses.

Dresses featured heavily in floral patterns adorned with some neckline frills, sheer material. There were also pleated skirts, bomber jackets, shirts, some brilliant lightweight parkas and the standout a striped jumpsuit. The collection in general, felt very light and breezy, not too sexy but very sharp and stylish.

Follow Caroline's Fashion Styling blog to discover the latest fashion trends.