Loyal support
As a Scottish person supporting Malta, I was really saddened to see so many Malta supporters leave the ground before the final whistle.
Scottish fans always support their team till the end, no matter the score. Maybe in future, if Maltese fans get behind their team it may help.
Otherwise, I enjoyed being there with my Maltese friends.
See our Comments Policy
Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.
Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.