Monday, September 19, 2016, 06:08 by

Marion Henderson, Edinburgh, Scotland

Loyal support

As a Scottish person supporting Malta, I was really saddened to see so many Malta supporters leave the ground before the final whistle.

Scottish fans always support their team till the end, no matter the score. Maybe in future, if Maltese fans get behind their team it may help.

Otherwise, I enjoyed being there with my Maltese friends.

