An inferior status

I was always reluctant to agree with many Gozitans who said that Gozo always takes second place when compared to Malta. Under the previous administration, I was of the idea that Gozo was getting its fair share of projects but now it seems we are heading in the wrong direction.

It seems that the Minister for Gozo does not wield much power and his only role is promoting Gozo to Maltese tourists. He should work first and foremost in the interest of the residents of Gozo and not the hungry hoteliers and restaurateurs.

Let me suggest some work that should be done in Gozo.

It seems that road patching is alien to the island. In Malta, long stretches of road are patched with new tarmac. I suggest that two small stretches of road be patched: part of Triq Għajn Qasab, in Nadur leading to Ramla Bay, and part of Triq Franġisk Portelli in San Lawrenz or Għarb, leading to Dwejra.

An airstrip for small fixed-wing aircraft is needed.

A public swimming pool would do too. In the south, a new Olympic-size swimming pool was rightly inaugurated lately.

Transport between Malta and Gozo should be liberalised. There are several companies working in parallel to various points in Malta.

When the time comes to decide on the feasibility of the permanent link, we can then take it from there.

The disused quarry at Ħondoq should be turned into a family park like the one in Marsascala. This quarry had supplied so much hard stone to the Grand Harbour breakwater. I think it is time to give something back to Ħondoq.