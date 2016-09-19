GSK cuts vaccine price for refugees, following pressure from health charities
GlaxoSmithKline is cutting the price charged for its pneumococcal vaccine when given to refugees, following complaints about the product's "exorbitant" cost by medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres.
The British drugmaker said today it would provide Synflorix, which protects children against pneumonia and other diseases, at a discounted price of $3.05 per dose to recognized civil society organizations.
In Greece, MSF said it had been forced to pay €58 a dose in local pharmacies in order to vaccinate thousands of refugee children fleeing from conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.
GSK said its offer was made on the basis that others would not seek to reference the special price, which is intended solely to support refugee populations.
Previously, the low price of $3.05 price has only been available to the world’s poorest countries.
Pfizer also makes a pneumococcal vaccine called Prevnar. The US company had no immediate comment on its pricing plans.
See our Comments Policy
Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.
Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.