Sporting briefs

MLS action: New York City missed the chance to regain pole position in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference, drawing 2-2 with FC Dallas. Thomas McNamara gave City the lead at Yankee Stadium but Maximiliano Urruti and Michael Barrios turned things around for Western Conference leaders Dallas, only for Khiry Shelton to head an equaliser 12 minutes from time. The result leaves New York City a point behind leaders Toronto FC.

Late winner: Eric Botteghin struck a late winner as Feyenoord rode their luck to maintain their perfect start to the new Eredivisie season after six matches with a 1-0 win at reigning champions PSV Eindhoven. The Brazilian defender seized on a rare chance for the visitors to turn and fire past PSV keeper Jeroen Zoet on 82 minutes of a game the hosts had largely dominated.

Macheda: Federico Macheda is close to signing for Palermo after talks between the striker’s agent and the struggling Serie A club. The 25-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Cardiff City was terminated in August. Macheda, a former Italy U-21 international, saw his career going off the rails following short stints at various clubs including Man. United, Sampdoria and Stuttgart.

Celta point: Celta Vigo collected their first point of the La Liga season but will be wondering how they ended up drawing 0-0 at Osasuna. The Galicians dominated from almost start to finish at the El Sadar Stadium. But they were unable to beat inspired Osasuna keeper Mario Rodriguez and also encountered some bad luck. Daniel Wass and Iago Aspas struck the woodwork as Celta failed to find the finishing touch their good approach play deserved.