Senglea stroll past Għargħur in second half

Għargħur 1

Senglea Athletic 6

Once again, Senglea Athletic showed they will be challenging seriously for promotion this season after trouncing newcomers Għargħur at the Centenary Stadium, yesterday.

Pablo Doffo’s side held the initiative early on but it was Għargħur who opened the score against the run of play when Carlo Gie hit a scorcher from 25 metres out.

Senglea were stunned and took until the 32nd minute to draw level thanks to a Rene Tanti goal who slid home from a loose ball.

The first half finished one-all but Senglea only took a couple of minutes after the restart to take the lead as Juninho Cabral blasted in after his first effort had crashed against the woodwork.

Għargħur were lost and Senglea scored twice in quick succession to practically seal the issue midway through the half following goals by Cabral and Christian Cassar.

Cabral could have added a fifth when he sped past the keeper but his shot was stopped on the line by Karl Conti.

However, Cabral still succeeded in putting his name on the scoresheet again when he rounded his hat-trick with a tap from close in before Marcelo De Sousa Dias made it 6-1 from a late penalty.

Għargħur: Z. Valletta, L. Galea, K. Fedele, J. Azzopardi, I. Chircop, R. Brincat (J. Briffa), L. Busuttil (K. Conti), M. Fagbeja, C. Vella, W. Barbosa, C. Gie (E. Pelima Nicolau).

Senglea: J. Farrugia, R. Vella, R. Tanti (D. Xuereb), J. Pace, J. Farrugia, K. Tanti, P. Doffo, C. Cassar (M. Del Negro), R. Dalli (H. Vella), J. Cabral, M. De Sousa Dias.

Referee: Darryl Agius.

Best player: Juninho Cabral (Senglea Athletic).

Summaries

Melita 1

Marsa 0

Melita: K. Rizzo, J. Abela, A. Mizzi, I. Tufegdzic, K. Pace, J. Pierre Attard, E. Cornago, T. Naudi, K. Micallef (L. Micallef), T. Singleton (M. Groves), A. Borg Olivier.

Marsa: R. Caruana, L. Micallef (L. Scorfna), Y. Camilleri, B. Essiel, C. Cutajar, R. Mifsud, E. Vella (J. Farrugia), G. Martin, L. Andre de Melo, S. Meilak, L. Omerou.

Referee: Etienne Mangion.

Scorer: Alan Borg Olivier 35.

Best player: Alan Borg Olivier (Melita).

Naxxar Lions 1

Lija Athletic 0

Naxxar: O. Borg, A. Buhagiar, L. Adamec, N. Spiteri, R.G. Cassar, L.J. Agius, R. Grech, D. Bonnici, J. Debono (M. Fenech), A. Darbo, J. Sneyder, (Y. de Jesus Messias).

Lija: L. Bonnici, C. Cassar, P. Babic, L. Muscat (A. Galea), P. Borg, D. Scerri, E. Beu, L. Joe Schembri (P. Dandolo) J. Garcia Vidal, M. Clinch, A. Ige.

Referee: Darko Stankovic.

Scorer: Angus Buhagiar 83.

Best player: Angus Buhagiar (Naxxar Lions).

Qormi 0

Pieta Hotspurs 2

Qormi: D. Balzan, M. Barbara (W. Rizgalla), Y. Yankam, O. Sidibe, D. Vukovic, M. Camilleri (D. Pirotta), B. Grech, A. Abela, L. Chiedozie, A. Cassar, N. Ojuola (D. Medil).

Pieta Hotspurs: M. Montfort (J. St John), K. Micallef, T. Bartolo, D. Agius, M. Mifsud (N. Pace Cocks), Y. Dimitrov, G. Mensah, J.M. Ruiz Perez, C. Grech, C. Stewart (J. Scicluna), A. Mizzi.

Referee: Stefan Pace.

Scorer: Yordan Dimitrov 25, 90+2.

Best player: Yordan Dimitrov (Pieta).

Red card: Alessio Cassar (Q) 90.