Lowly Inverness score late equaliser against leaders Celtic, Aberdeen win

A dramatic 89th-minute equaliser by substitute Alex Fisher gave Inverness a smash-and-grab 2-2 Scottish Premiership draw with Celtic, at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium, yesterday.

Returning Hoops midfielder Tom Rogic gave the visitors the lead on 17 minutes before loan forward Billy King levelled with a powerful drive 10 minutes later.

Scott Sinclair kept his goal-a-game record in the league going with a fine finish just past the half-hour and only Inverness keeper Owain Fon Williams’s fine display – and the woodwork – prevented the Hoops adding to their lead after the break.

With moments remaining of the regular 90 minutes, Fisher, on for Lonsana Doumbouya, leapt inside the Celtic box to head in a Greg Tansey cross to stun the visitors and lift the Highlanders off the bottom of the table.

Tansey then curled a free-kick just past the Celtic goal but the Hoops might have snatched the win back had Williams not saved an injury-time header from Moussa Dembele.

Brendan Rodgers’s side went three points clear of Hearts at the top of the table with a game in hand and will look at this as a blip as they go for a sixth successive title.

Earlier, Jayden Stockley set Aberdeen on the way to their second Premiership victory of the season when he headed home against Dundee at Dens Park three minutes after coming off the bench.

The former Bournemouth striker converted Jonny Hayes’s 77th-minute cross, and Kenny McLean’s 88th-minute penalty sealed a 3-1 win to send Aberdeen into fourth place above Rangers on goal difference ahead of the pair’s meeting at Pittodrie next weekend.

Kevin Holt had given Dundee the lead early on but James Maddison levelled six minutes later with a long-range strike.

Scottish Premiership

Dundee Fc-Aberdeen - 1-3

Inverness-Celtic - 2-2