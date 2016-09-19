Football news

Real Madrid have won a small victory in their dispute with FIFA over the illegal signing of under-age foreigners after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) temporarily lifted its ban on appeal.

The decision means eight players, including French coach Zinedine Zidane’s sons Theo and Elyaz, can play for their respective youth teams until the appeal decision is made.

FIFA has not disclosed the names of the 39 players originally investigated but Real director general Jose Angel Sanchez said they included Zidane’s four sons.

Theo, 14, and Elyaz, 11, represent Real’s youth teams while Enzo, 21, and Luca, 18, play for the club’s reserve side Castilla.

Aguero set to sign contract extension

Sergio Aguero is set to sign a one-year extension to his contract with Manchester City.

The striker, who has scored 145 goals in 213 appearances since joining City in 2011, is expected to commit to the club until 2020.

The 28-year-old has previously spoken about rejoining first club Independiente at the end of the five-year deal he signed in 2014 but reports have suggested he will opt for an additional 12 months at the Etihad Stadium.

No Liverpool regret says Benteke

Christian Benteke has said he has no regrets over joining Liverpool in 2015 despite his brief stay at the club.

The new Crystal Palace forward signed for Liverpool from Aston Villa, but a combination of injuries restricted him to 14 Premier League starts in his single season at Anfield. Benteke joined Palace in August but harbours no ill-feeling towards the Reds.

“It was an honour to play for Liverpool,” Benteke said.

“I didn’t play or perform as I wanted. It was my decision to go there and I don’t regret anything.

“I didn’t have the chances to perform. I learned that’s football. That is why I have no anger against anyone there.”

Serie A could boost Cesc’s WCup hopes

Cesc Fabregas is being linked with a move to the Italian league in the next transfer window.

Reports in the media said the 29-year-old, who only managed three substitute appearances this season for Chelsea, is not wanted by Blues boss Antonio Conte.

Juventus and Milan have already shown interest in Fabregas as the Rossoneri could also be tempted to allow striker Carlos Bacca to join Chelsea if they land the Spain midfielder in the deal in January.

Fabregas wants to play for his national team at the next World Cup in 2018. However, his chances are diminishing by the week without first-team action, compelling him to ask Chelsea for a move elsewhere in winter.

W. Bremen sack coach Skripnik

Strugglers Werder Bremen have sacked coach Viktor Skripnik after the club was left in last place in the Bundesliga following their third straight loss on Saturday, with U-23 coach Alexander Nouri taking over interim charge.

Werder were beaten 4-1 by Borussia Moenchengladbach and have yet to earn a point this season, with the 46-year-old Ukrainian leaving after almost two years in charge.

Werder had also been eliminated from the German Cup in the first round by third tier club Sportfreunde Lotte.

Barton questions irk Rangers boss

Rangers boss Mark Warburton blanked questions on the row which has placed Joey Barton’s Ibrox future in doubt after Rangers’ goalless draw with Ross County.

The midfielder has been told to stay away from the club until Monday following an angry bust-up with his boss and team-mates.

That ruled the 34-year-old out of Saturday’s stalemate as Warburton refused to confirm whether the Gers had seen the last of the former QPR man.

He even walked out of his post-match press conference as reporters asked one question too many on the subject.

The Gers boss said: “I’m not going to talk about Joey Barton.

“It’s an internal matter that is being dealt with. We won’t make any comment.”

‘Perfect Barry’

Gareth Barry is the perfect player for Everton, manager Ronald Koeman has said after the midfielder scored in his 600th Premier League appearance to help the club beat M’boro 3-1.

After goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg’s own goal in Saturday’s clash at Goodison Park, Barry marked his milestone with a goal three minutes later to level the score.

“It’s amazing the number of games Gareth has played and against Middlesbrough he proved to be a perfect player for the team,” Koeman said.

“Scoring the goal to make it 1-1 was a key moment in the game and it was a special day for Gareth but even more special that he scored and the team won.”

The 35-year-old Barry has won 53 caps for England.