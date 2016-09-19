MSV Life appoint new business development head

MSV Life plc have appointed Michael Galea as Chief Officer, Business Development.

Mr Galea will be responsible for directing and coordinating the design, establishment and optimisation of the business development value chain of MSV Life, including its marketing function, providing leadership and direction to ensure that the organisation achieves its strategic objectives. In his role as Chief Officer, Business Development, Mr Galea will be a member of the Executive Management Committee of MSV Life plc.

Mr Galea joins MSV Life after a career of 30 years in the banking sector where he has held a number of senior management appointments, the most recent being those of Chief Officer, Operations and Chief Electronic Banking Officer at Bank of Valletta (BOV). He was also a member of the Executive Committee of BOV.

Michael Galea.

He has served as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Malta Bankers' Association and represented the bank at various international organisations including the Coordination Committee of the European Savings Banks Group (ESBG) and as Director of the World Savings Banks Institute (WSBI). He was also a member of the EFMA Operational Excellence Advisory Council.

Mr Galea has extensive experience in financial services. As Chief Officer of Bank of Valletta, he was responsible for directing a wide array of business areas, back office operations and support services. These included the cards and payments business, multi-channel banking, bancassurance, the retail network, business development, marketing, strategic planning, human resources, process management, operations and administration, among others.

Mr Galea is a graduate in business management and has read for Masters degrees in European Studies and Integrated Marketing Communications at the University of Malta. He is an Associate of the Trinity College of London.

MSV Life CEO David G. Curmi said: “Our company is embarking on a very challenging journey, an exciting new phase of growth and development. Mr Galea brings solid experience and expertise to meet these challenges through a proven record of operational leadership, strategy development, customer service, team building, financial management and relationship management.”