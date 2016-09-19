­­­Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The Asiatic Orchid from Varna, the CMA CGM Vela from Fos-sur-Mer to Damietta, the Coneste from Trapani (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Passat from Valencia to Tunis, the Merito from Oran to Algiers, the Maersk Regensburg from Annaba to Algiers (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Napoli from Salerno to Salerno and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime) today.

The Xin-Xia Men from Koper to Suez, the Tim-S from Aliaga to Tanger Med, the Stjerneborg from Trapani to Tunis, the CMA CGM Georg Foster from Le Havre to Khor al Fakkan and the CMA CGM Homere from Le Havre to Alexandria (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Wide Bravo from Damietta to Salerno (Bianchi Group) and the Passat from Valencia to Tunis (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The MSC Vandya from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Co Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Livorno (Sullivan Maritime) and the Seago Piraeus from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Thursday.