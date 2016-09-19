Sound of Music actress dies
Charmian Carr, the actress best known for portraying the eldest von Trapp daughter in Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound Of Music, has died. She was 73.
Carr's spokesman Harlan Boll said she died on Saturday of complications from a rare form of dementia in Los Angeles, in the US.
The actress portrayed Liesl von Trapp in the 1965 musical The Sound Of Music and famously performed the song Sixteen Going On Seventeen.
Carr wrote a pair of books about her experiences, Forever Liesl and Letters to Liesl.
She later went on to star with Anthony Perkins in the Stephen Sondheim television musical Evening Primrose.
See our Comments Policy
Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.
Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.