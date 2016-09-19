Shoulder pads and fishnets in Teatru Manoel parody of Orpheus opera

Marie Eleonara Schembri plays Eurydice.

A new production of Jacques Offenbach’s Orpheus in the Underworld will run at the Teatru Manoel next month, the theatre and Valletta 2018 foundation have announced.

The production is directed by Brock Roberts, who recently directed Carmen for Edinburgh Studio Opera and also co-directed a Baroque double bill at Birmingham Conservatoire working with Michael Barry on John Blow's Venus and Adonis and Charpentier's Actéon.

Brock Roberts is directing the production.

Orpheus in the Underworld is a parody of Gluck’s opera Orpheus ed Eurydice, in which the two famous lovers cannot stand each other. Eurydice particularly hates her husband Orpheus' violin-playing, so she elopes with Pluto to the underworld. Orpheus begrudgingly sets off to retrieve his wife, but he is not the only one after Eurydice. Jupiter has also heard of Pluto's new acquisition and is curious to see what the fuss is all about. Reimagined in the 1980s, this production promises to be a flashy and comedic operetta which will have the audience in stitches.

Actors will ditch the traditional white togas for glitzy, colourful fishnets, shoulder pads and denim shorts, paired with out-of-this-world groovy hairstyles.

Teatru Manoel and Valletta 2018 Foundation are presenting a completely new and exciting production of Jacques Offenbach’s “Orpheus in the Underworld” at Teatru Manoel on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th October 2017 at 8pm.

The production, which will run for the weekend of October 8 and 9, is suitable for individuals over the age of 16. Tickets can be booked online, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 2124 6389.