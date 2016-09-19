Maltese production scoops award at Rome Film Festival

Winston and Joe Azzopardi.

A Maltese production has won the Best Short Film award at the Rome International Film Festival.

Latina Pictures' first original film Head also won the audience choice award at the festival.

More than 1,000 films were submitted to the prestigous festival with 35 making it to the shortlist.

Written and directed by well-known film producer Winston Azzopardi, the 24-minute film features Mr Azzopardi's son Joe in a solo role of a sailor locked inside the toilet of a boat steaming along the busy Sicily straits to Malta.

Winston Azzopardi has worked as a producer and production manager on films like Troy and 13 Hours.

The Rome International Film Festival prides itself on screening the finest in independent film and over the years has shown hundreds of spectacular film offerings originating from around the world.