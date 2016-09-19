Antonio Banderas opens photo exhibition in Moscow
Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas took his photography work to Russia. His Women in Gold exhibition features photographs and portraits of women splashing paint in the air, wearing colourful wigs and face paint or huddled around a baby. The exhibition runs at Moscow’s Multimedia Art Museum until November 3.
