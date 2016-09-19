Advert
Monday, September 19, 2016, 06:11

Antonio Banderas opens photo exhibition in Moscow

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas took his photography work to Russia. His Women in Gold exhibition features photographs and portraits of women splashing paint in the air, wearing colourful wigs and face paint or huddled around a baby. The exhibition runs at Moscow’s Multimedia Art Museum until November 3.

Advert

See our Comments Policy

Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted.

Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. The vanity of the age we live in

  2. Friend request deleted

  3. Dazed & Confused Records showcase at Liquid

  4. The sound Malta needs

  5. Emperor X in Malta performance

  6. Maltese actors at London’s West End

  7. London theatre workshop opportunities

  8. Ode to an era

  9. Of thumping beats and infectious hooks

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed